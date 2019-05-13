NEIGRIHMS row: HC to take up case today

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya will again hear the PIL on supply of devices in NEIGRIHMS on Monday while former chief minister and Congress leader Mukul Sangma has called for an inquiry. The death of a 55-year-old woman on Friday night has complicated the situation as she could not be operated upon in the absence of cardiac devices.Senior Advocate SP Mahanta, who moved the PIL, said on Sunday that the death of the woman will be brought to the notice of the court on Monday.Earlier on Wednesday, the court had directed Director D M Thappa and the HoD, Cardiology, Animesh Mishra, to sort out their differences and make available adequate devices for surgeries. Later on Thursday, a meeting was held at NEIGRIHMS chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Rebecca Suchiang following the direction of the court.After the meeting, though three surgeries were carried out, the institute still lacked equipment to carry out major operations.Mukul seeks inquiry Meanwhile, Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Sunday said an inquiry should be instituted to find out if anyone is trying to derail the whole system in NEIGRIHMS.Addressing reporters, he said critical patients should be referred to another hospital while there is no response from the state government.He added that such situations should be avoided adding that the government should have immediately intervened in the matter.”The state government has no sense of responsibility which is a dangerous trend. Sorry that a precious life is lost,” Sangma said.He went on to add that people knock on the door of the judiciary after they have lost hope and it is a reflection of the people’s loss of faith in the government.