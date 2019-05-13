Mukul sure of Cong winning both seats

SHILLONG: Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Sunday predicted that the two Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to the party’s kitty while there will be a hung Parliament.

Talking to reporters here, he foresaw a coming together of all secular forces to lead the country. “There will be a hung Parliament,” he said.

He exuded confidence that Congress will win the two seats in Meghalaya.

On the other hand, Sangma expressed concern over the low voting in Shillong saying people must participate in the electoral process and understand that they have an equal responsibility.

He was all praise for the high voting in Garo Hills.

Sangma contested the Tura seat against NPP candidate and chief minister’s sister Agatha Sangma while in Shillong Congress’ Vincent Pala faced UDP consensus candidate Jemino Mawthoh.