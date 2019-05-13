Mukul asks govt to wake up and act

SHILLONG: In view of the inter-state border tension, Congress leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma said the state government has to “wake up and act” asserting the government is bound to act otherwise it has no right to continue if it does not respond to its call of duty.

Sangma, along with Congress MLAs visited the Meghalaya-Assam border following reports of tension along the areas near Ranibari, Balakhowa and areas adjacent to it.

The secretary of Hima Nongspung, Michael Warjri was arrested by Assam police at Balakhowa recently leading to tension in the area.

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, he said the Congress expects the government to respond and take stock of the situation to ensure that no untoward incidents occur and demanded from the state government to immediately have discussions with Assam to resolve the issue to prevent it from setting a precedent.

He went on to state that the government is surrendering to its counterpart (Assam) “for reasons best known to them” and maintained that the people of the state find it unacceptable.

With disputes arising out of the projects in the inter-state border areas, he said the projects taken up by Assam should be replaced by the projects from the government of Meghalaya.

Sangma said that a project to connect villages have been drawn up by Meghalaya which is part of the master plan under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Criticising the state government for allowing Assam to encroach into Meghalaya’s territory, he said the state government is insensitive, demonstrates lack of seriousness and lack of interest to the tension brewing in the border areas.

Stating that the state government allowed the people to be subjected to the suffering due to lack of responsibility, he said, “They have time to go to Varanasi and Lucknow but they have no time to find out and take stock of the situation which is not acceptable to the people of Meghalaya.”

“You have not seen such things happening during our time. I have not seen an irresponsible government like the government of Meghalaya,” Sangma claimed.

Case must be declared null and void

Commenting on secretary of Hima Nongspung, Michael Warjri who was arrested by Assam police, Sangma said Warjri has to approach the Court due to the state government’s irresponsibility.

“It has to be made abundantly clear that the place of occurrence is in Meghalaya and therefore the case registered in the Assam police station must be declared null and void,” he said adding that the case must be taken up by the Patharkhmah police station, under the jurisdiction of Ri-Bhoi district administration.

Asked on the allegations that Warjri assaulted a person, Sangma pointed out that the place of occurrence is in Meghalaya and not Assam and maintained that the incident happened within the state of Meghalaya.

Assam delaying talks

Sangma also asserted that Assam is delaying the inter-border talks as it benefits from the delay. Asked to elaborate, he said alienation of natural resources is slowly taking place in Meghalaya which can be linked to economic activities.

He alleged that people involved in such economic activities are expected to be having political links which also influence the decision taken which is not in favour of the people.

Areas of difference

Sangma said the place of occurrence does not fall under the 12 areas of difference and questioned the state government whether it wants a similar tense situation in a new area where no such border dispute occurred per se previously.

There are 12 areas of differences which include Tarabari (4.69 sq.km), Gizang (13.53 sq.km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Langpih (298.07 sq.km), Borduar (147.83 sq.km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Nongwah- Matamur (137.51 sq.km), Khanapara-Pillangkata (2.29 sq.km), Desh Doomreah (487.72 sqkm) Block I and Block II (1547.42 sq.km), Khanduli-Psiar (76.80 sq.km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq.km).

He said it is creating precedence if Assam police are allowed to arrest a person when the incident occurred within the territory of Meghalaya and further said that law and order is a state subject.

“It is to indirectly allow the Assam government to claim the land. Infringing into other’s territory is illegal and unconstitutional,” he said.

Sangma said the state government’s lack of complete seriousness and commitment is creating another precedent where more land will be alienated from the state of Meghalaya.

He added that the people of the state are not to be subjected to alienation of land.

As for the projects taken up in the inter-state border areas, he said such projects should be verified so that there is no infringement into the territory of Meghalaya.

When pointed out that such border disputes did occur during the tenure of Congress government, he maintained that a format was arrived at after mutual discussion between Assam and Meghalaya on dealing with such issues along the inter-state border areas.

He said during his tenure as chief minister, a resolution was passed in the Assembly regarding the need to resolve the border dispute.

He said, “We must take all political parties into confidence and look at what is acceptable to the people and push the counterpart to arrive at a decision.”