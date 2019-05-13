Meghalaya mulls special unit to tackle narcotics crimes

SHILLONG: Meghalaya police are planning to raise a special unit to deal with crimes related to narcotics.

Director General of Police R Chandranathan said after the recent order of the High Court of Meghalaya, a meeting was held to make structural changes in tackling the issue of drug abuse by looking at both supply and consumer sides.

The court had asked the DGP to set up a special task force with dedicated officers to deal with the issue effectively. “Fighting drug abuse is a long-drawn out exercise and we will make a proposal for the formation of a special unit,” he said.

Chandranathan said since drug addiction is an acquired behaviour, if it is not addressed earnestly, there will be laxity and the police cannot neglect the issue.

The DGP said the focus will be Shillong as drug abuse has reached an alarming proportion in the city.

“There are two issues connected with the organised crime involving narcotics. The supply of drugs and demand from the consumers will have to be examined. While the police are trying to probe the supply aspect, the demand reduction can be achieved with the support of the Social Welfare Department, schools and awareness programmes,” he said.

According to the DGP, there is a need to have more manpower and this will be taken up with the government. “We will be going in a big way to address the issue,” he said.

Stating that Shillong has become vulnerable to drug-related crimes, he deplored that there is no state-run rehabilitation centre for the addicts.

Recently, East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said there is a rise in theft cases as some drug addicts need money to buy drugs and around 30 to 40 per cent cases of theft are related to drugs. To a query, the DGP has denied the allegation that police and drug addicts are hand in glove.

“If there is any such report, we will take action against the police personnel. Any one is welcome to provide information in this regard,” the DGP said.

He added that police had seized large quantity of drugs over the past several years.

A PTI report from Shillong said a report by the Meghalaya High Court has suggested that illicit drugs were openly being sold in Shillong, as the peddlers connive with the state police to keep the business thriving.

It also stated that students of prominent schools and colleges in the city were involved in the trade, some as traffickers and others consumers.

The court had taken up the case based on a PIL filed by chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Meena Kharkongor. Some of the schoolchildren, as young as 11 or 12, get involved in the trade despite knowing the antecedents, said the report, which has not been made public, but a copy of which was available with the news agency. “Police are not taking any action at all and they are in connivance and hand-in-hand with the peddlers,” it asserted.

The narcotics are openly procured from Kalain area in Assam’s Silchar district and sold in around 30 places in the city, including high-security areas near the gates of the Assam Rifles, and police beat houses besides the city’s Police Bazaar area, the court said in the report. “The places where drugs are easily available usually go unchecked, with the peddlers moving at liberty,” it said.

The high court had also sought improved coordination among the opioid substitution centres, narcotic cell of police, customs and the intelligence agencies to curb the growing menace. It directed the state government to set up separate jails for drug users to prevent them from mingling and influencing other inmates into becoming addicts.

According to sources in the government, Additional Senior Government Advocate S Sengupta has forwarded the report of the high court to the administration. They also said the court has directed the state government to submit documents, detailing the ways adopted to stop the sale of illicit drugs in the state.