Govt to review disaster preparedness in state

SHILLONG: The delay in the rescue work on May 9 following the incident of drowning of three workers from Umroi in a well at Diengiong village, Mawdiangdiang, has exposed lack of preparedness on the part of the state disaster management team.

Source said this has revealed that Meghalaya has also not learnt from Ksan tragedy involving 16 coal miners.

Additional Chief Secretary PW Ingty, who also looks after Revenue and Disaster Management department, said there should be a review of the current system.

He also admitted that better equipment will have to be procured to tackle disasters.

The incident at Mawdiangdiang happened at 10.30 am but the bodies were retrieved only at night.

An official said only buckets were used to dewater the well to take out the bodies as the disaster management team did not have specific pumps.

The pump, which was available with the disaster management, was not sufficient to dewater the well.

The personnel of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Fire service were deployed for the rescue work.

Sources pointed out that there is less manpower as the rescue team at Mawdiangdiang had to wait for the return of personnel with equipment, who were deputed to recover the body of a boy in Raliang in West Jaintia Hills on the same day.

According to media reports, one of the labourers went down to untie a rope tied to the cemented wall ring, but due to toxic fumes emanating from the water pump, he felt dizzy and sought help. Though two other workers went down to help him, all of them got stuck and subsequently drowned.