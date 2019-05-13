Elderly couple branded ‘witches’, assaulted

GUWAHATI: An elderly couple accused of practising witchcraft was rescued by Assam police after a section of villagers held the duo captive and physically assaulted them.

Luind Sangma (80) and Pritila Sangma (65) of Da-gaon near Malang, a village along the Assam-Meghalaya border, were beaten up and tortured by villagers who branded the duo “witches” and held them captive since Saturday evening.

“The couple, belonging to the Garo community, was tortured physically by people of their own community during captivity. However, after being intimated this morning, we immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the duo,” Jogendra Barman, officer-in-charge of Boko police station told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

The villagers had organised a public meeting prior to confining the duo after suspecting them of practising witchcraft.

Barman also said the couple was tortured as the villagers held them responsible for the “death of a person” in the village.

“They sustained injuries in the process and we have taken them to the primary health centre at Boko where they are being treated. They will be referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Barman said a case would be registered once an FIR in this regard is lodged at Boko police station.

He further said the incident was the first of its kind in the area. “Generally, we get cases related to boundary issues in the area,” he said.