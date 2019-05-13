Demand for compensation

SHILLONG: Workers’ Power of Meghalaya and Thma U Rangli-Juki have demanded that the government provide compensation to the families of the three labourers who drowned in Diengiong, Mawdiangdiang on May 9.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the organisation said the Meghalaya Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board stipulates compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of victims of accidents.

They also extended their condolences.

“We also ask all building and construction workers in the state to register themselves with the board to avail the various benefits given by the board and that the government should do more to publicise and create awareness,” the statement said.