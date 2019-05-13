City boy found dead in B’luru

SHILLONG: A 19-year-old boy, Nicky Swer from Shillong, passed away on Sunday at his Bengaluru home. He was suspected to have committed suicide.

A KSU leader from Bengaluru said the boy hailed from Madanrting and worked in a company there. His friends found him hanging in his room.

The KSU leader said Swer appeared depressed on Saturday and could not sleep. He, however, did not divulge anything when his friends asked for the reason.

His family members have been informed.