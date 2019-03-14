Probe into EJH coal truck mishap likely

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said that if required the government would conduct an inquiry into the recent incident in which four persons were reported to have died after a truck carrying coal capsized in East Jaintia Hills.

Sangma said that he has no information of the incident and he could not update himself about it as he was busy in the Assembly.

“We will find out how this incident happened and if required, we will definitely inquire into the matter,” he said.

As per media reports, four persons died after a coal-laden truck capsized at 3 Kilo (Le-Kilo) in Sutnga area under Khliehriat police station of East Jaintia Hills district on Monday.

Sources claimed police and magistrates, including the deputy commissioner, rushed to the spot and chased away all present at the site of the mishap and people were not allowed to take pictures and even the names of the victims are not known

On receipt of information, a team from Khliehriat PS rushed to the spot but no dead body could be found. It appears prima facie that the truck driver lost control because of high speed.