No NPP pact with BJP, says Conrad

SHILLONG: The NPP which is an ally of the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre has made it clear that the party will contest the Lok Sabha election from any seat it so desires.

Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma’s comment comes a day after his meeting with BJP North East in-charge Ram Madhav in Guwahati.

Sangma told reporters here that the NPP has made it clear to the BJP leader that the party has its own ideology and will fight the elections on its own terms.

Making it clear that there will be no pre-poll alliance between BJP and NPP, Conrad said the NPP is likely to field candidates in all the 25 seats of the NE provided it is able to organise itself.