Govt looking into Ri-Bhoi school demolition issue

SHILLONG: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said the government has taken seriously the issue of Assam Police personnel demolishing part of an under-construction school building in Ri-Bhoi and exploring a solution.

Replying to a call attention motion by Congress MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Rymbui, however, said the school stood in a disputed area and it would be futile for the department to make any further investment if the ground situation is not resolved by both the states.

He said that on hearing the news of the demolition of the school building by Assam Police personnel, the district school education officer directed the block official to visit the affected site which he did on August 10, 2018.

He added that the official reported that some part of the building, which was under construction sanctioned by the office of the District Mission Coordinator, District Unit of SSA-SEMAM, Ri-Bhoi district for the year 2017-18, was destroyed by the Assam police at around 11:30 am using JCB.

Rymbui said the solution to the problem is being explored by the state government so that social and economic developmental works could be implemented for the benefit of its residents and school children in those areas.