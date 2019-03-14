Dhoni is Sunny Leone’s favourite cricketer

Actress Sunny Leone has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is her favourite cricketer as he is a family

man. Sunny was interacting with the media at the launch of a website, 11wickets.com, here on Tuesday. Asked about her favourite Indian cricket player, she said: ‘My favourite is Dhoni. I think he has the cutest child, doesn’t he? I see him post pictures of him with his child (daughter Ziva Dhoni) and it just looks so cute. Therefore, he is my favourite cricketer as he is a family man.” On her upcoming projects, Sunny said: “I have two television shows. I am also working in a Hindi film which is being produced under my production house. We will start working on it this year. I am also a part of two South Indian films, so there is a lot of exciting work.”Sunny has ventured into production with SunnyCity Media and Entertainment. She is enjoying her role as a producer. (IANS)