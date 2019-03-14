BJP wants Hek for Shillong Lok Sabha seat

SHILLONG: The state BJP wants Cabinet minister and senior party leader, AL Hek, to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Shillong seat.

Talking to newsmen here on Wednesday, Hek informed that for the Tura seat, the Tura Election Committee of the party has recommended four names to the high command, but for the Shillong seat they want him to contest.

He, however, added that he has not decided so far and has not applied either and is unaware of the party’s decision.

The BJP has two MLAs in the 60-member House.

To a query whether the decision of the party to go solo will affect the coalition, Hek said that BJP being a national party has to contest the elections and he is optimistic that there will be no differences as the MDA has a common candidate.

He also said that the allies have their own choice to contest and the BJP has its own.

Asked if he foresees a tough battle brewing for the BJP, Hek was of the opinion that “election is election and is always tough, but MDC, MLA and MP elections are altogether different and people during the MP election usually go for the national parties”.

He also said that the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not have any ramification for the party in Meghalaya since it is over as the bill was not passed in Rajya Sabha.

NPP candidate for Tura today

Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said the party would announce the name of its candidate for the Tura Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

The ruling MDA has decided to field common candidates for Shillong and Tura seats and has accordingly already nominated former UDP leader Jemino Mawthoh for the former.

Soon after Mukul Sangma’s name was announced as the Congress candidate from Tura, Sangma said the party could field anyone it wanted, but NPP would win the seat by a record margin.

“We are working very hard and we are in touch with all the grassroots workers,” Sangma said.