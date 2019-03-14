Akshay urges people to vote on Modi’s behest

Actors Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s behest, have urged people to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Indirectly quoting films like Ayushmann’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Akshay’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Modi had on Tuesday tweeted: “Dear Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda ‘Dum Lagaiye’ aur voting ko ‘Ek Superhit Katha’ banaiye.”

After this, Akshay replied saying: “True hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters.”

Ayushmann wrote: “Honourable PM Narendra Modiji, as aware citizens and opinion leaders it is the duty of every public figure to spread this awareness. We need to vote in maximum numbers and restore faith in the world’s largest democracy. Jai Hind.”

Earlier this week, actor Rajkummar Rao had also tweeted a video in which he said that people can change the shape of the future by choosing the right people by voting.

“Voting gives us the power to choose who is going to run the country. There is no point complaining because it is us who have chosen them. Voting day is the only day when we are the most powerful. We can change the shape of our future by choosing the right people,” he added.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. (IANS)