West Garo Hills SP seeks cooperation of public on MCC

TURA: In pursuance of the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being enforced in the district for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, the West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police has requested the general public and all concerned to comply with the directives of Model Code of Conduct and to co-operate with the Law enforcement agencies and District Police while conducting Naka Checking, Area Domination and other Law and order duties to ensure free, fair and peaceful election in the district.

Further, any suspicious movement or observance of miscreants or trouble makers, abandoned articles/belongings/ baggages etc, planted by miscreants and any such other information etc., should immediately be brought to the knowledge of the office of the Superintendent of Police by calling the Police Control Room, Tura in the following numbers 9089199064, 8730065429, 8837423053 (Whatsapp) and on E-mail at [email protected].

With regard to the direction of depositing licensed arms, the SP requested all concerned to deposit their licensed arms and ammunitions at the nearest police stations, outpost and beat houses on or before March 31, 2019 adding, failure to comply with the same tantamounts to violation of order by competent Government Authority and thereby rendering defaulters prosecutable by statutory legal provisions.