U-22 cricket coaching camp

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills Cricket Association in collaboration with Meghalaya Cricket Association will hold a coaching camp for girls Under-22 years from March 21- April 6. On March 21 to March 23 the coaching Camp will be held in Sohryngkham for the areas of Laitkor to Mawryngkneng and the Mawkynrew block. While from March 28 to March 30, the camp will be held in Sohra for the areas of Mylliem to Pynursla and Sohra, Shella and the areas of Upper Shillong to Mawsynram and to Sohiong, Nongspung will be held from April 4 to April 6 in Upper Shillong.