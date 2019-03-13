Training on cricket pitch preparation

GUWAHATI: North East Cricket Development Committee (NECDC) in collaboration and support of Nagaland Cricket Association is organising a technical workshop including practical training on various aspects of pitch preparation, maintenance and ground improvement.

The workshop will be held at Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Dimapur from March 14 in consonance with the mission of creating quality grounds with adequate number of turf wickets.

NECDC, a coordinating committee of NADP states (Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim) has decided to establish quality grounds and turf wickets in their respective states.

The move is in tune with the BCCI initiative to have quality grounds with all associated infrastructure for hosting BCCI matches in all age categories for both men and women.

A recent meeting with BCCI officials held here wherein maximum emphasis was given on setting sufficient grounds in the next three years.

Nagaland Cricket Association is in the process of laying additional turf wickets at their cricket stadium in Dimapur and accordingly the practical training and inputs will be imparted in the workshop. Curators, grounds men, mechanical staff for equipment use and maintenance from all six states will attend the workshop which shall continue for about five days.

Senior BCCI qualified curator from Meghalaya Cricket Association, Peter J Lamare will be the chief resource official. The president and secretaries of the associations will also visit Nagaland for the purpose, stated Naba Bhattacharjee, NECDC co-convenor in a statement issued on Wednesday.