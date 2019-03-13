Table Tennis coaching in April

SHILLONG: The office of the District Sports Officer, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong is going to organize long term coaching in the discipline of table tennis for both boys and girls for the age group of 6 years to 15 years to be started from the 4th week of April 2019 tentatively. Interested persons both boys and girls within the said age group are requested to collect the registration form from the office of the District Sports Officer, East Khasi Hills during office hours. Last date for submission of filled up form in all respect with passport size photograph will be on April 18. For further, instruction, the following numbers can be contacted – 9436301603 and 8974448456.