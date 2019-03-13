SSA schools in Meghalaya run with below 20 students

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has said SSA Schools across the state are functioning with less than 20 students per school.

As for the plan of the government for such schools, the Minister in a written reply told the state Assembly the government was in the process of rationalising placement of teachers in such SSA Schools.

Replying to a supplementary query raised by Congress MLA, Dikkanchi D Shira during the Question Hour of the Budget Session on Wednesday, the Minister said as per the norms, the teacher-students ratio should be 1:30.

Shira also enquired whether the teachers attended school regularly, Rymbui said, “There is no report that teacher are absent from schools as of now.”

Asked if any enquiry of such schools has been done, the minister pointed out that the government was in the process to rationalise placement of teachers in such SSA schools.

NPP MLA, Rakkam A. Sangma pointed out the presence of more teachers than the students in most villages. Rymbui said there were many LP schools in the state compared with other North Eastern states. He also said that the government tried to reach to every corner of the state.

Again, Sangma asked whether the state government had plans to take up with central government to sanction SSA grants to private schools with 200-300 enrollment, Rymbui said the state government would look into it.

To a query raised by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Saleng Sangma, the Education Minister said the SSA was a complex issue and not purely government but managed by different organisation and the government would look into streamlining the SSA schools.

Congress MLA Himalaya Shangpliang asked on the manner in which the mid day is distributed when there are 4 teachers and 3 students in a school, Rymbui said mid-day meal is included in the right to education and must reach the intended students.

The Education Minister informed there are 903 schools functioning in different districts. East Garo Hills – 40 (Primary Schools (PS) – 13 and Upper Schools (US) -27), East Jaintia Hills – 37 (PS- 28, US-9), East Khasi Hills – 165 (PS- 61, US- 104), North Garo Hills – 34 (PS- 7, US- 27), Ri-Bhoi- 65 (PS- 32, US- 33), South Garo Hills – 89 (PS-28, US-61), South West Garo Hills – 27 (PS-10, US-17), South West Khasi Hills – 103 (PS-31, US- 72), West Garo Hills – 139 (PS- 81, US-58),West Jaintia Hills- 79 (PS- 47, US- 32), West Khasi Hills – 125 (PS-57, US-68).

The total number of teachers in such schools is 2682. East Garo Hills – 129 (Primary teachers (PT) -28, Upper Teachers (UT)-101), East Jaintia Hills – 92 (PT-57, UT-35), East Khasi Hills – 496 (PT-130, UT- 366), North Garo Hills –118 (PT-14, UT-104), Ri-Bhoi- 195 (PT- 68,UT-127), South Garo Hills – 280 (PT-56, UT-224), South West Garo Hills – 79 (PT-20, UT-59), South West Khasi Hills – 325 (PT-65, UT-260), West Garo Hills – 388 (PT-162, UT-226),West Jaintia Hills- 216 (PT-93,UT-123), West Khasi Hills – 364 (PT-115, UT-249).