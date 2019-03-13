Ri-Bhoi College Alumni Meet on March 23

NONGPOH: Ri-Bhoi College will be organising an alumni meet on the March 23 from 11 AM onwards at the college premises.

The sole aim of the meeting is to discuss various matters related to the welfare of the college as well as to get in-touch with as many former students of the college as possible, who are now engaged in various professions.

In this connection, all past students of the college are requested to attend the meeting.