Poll-time restrictions imposed in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH: The Additional District Magistrate (EL) Ri Bhoi District, has under Section 144 CrPC banned the carrying of licensed arms and other lethal weapons and indulging in any kind of activity by some members of the public, defacement of walls of public and private buildings by pasting of election poster, writing of slogans, painting of election symbols without the permission of the owners.

The Magistrate has also regulated the use of loud speakers whether fitted on the vehicles of any kind whatsoever, or in static position used for electioneering purposes during the entire election period shall be permitted only between 6 am to 10 pm. Loud speakers used on vehicles should intimate the registration identification number of those vehicles to the returning officer of the constituency and police authority.

In view of the urgency of the matter and smooth conduct of the general election to the Lok Sabha 2019, the above orders will come into force with immediate effect.