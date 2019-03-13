Police recapture absconding Bah Jyllud

SHILLONG: One of the most notorious criminals of recent time, David Lyngdoh’s free run has finally come to an end after he was caught by police from Shillong on Wednesday.

He was arrested from Madanrting area while he was entering a cyber café.

SP (City) Steve Rynjah said that police personnel were following his movements and on Wednesday, he was arrested

Now, David Lyngdoh’s cum Bah Jyllud will be produced before the Court, adding police are confident that from now onwards he would not be able to escape again.

Lyngdoh had escaped from police custody in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, last week while awaiting production in the sessions court here.

Also known as ‘massage man’ and ‘Phantom’, Lyngdoh has so far given police the slip three times.

It may be mentioned that there are 39 cases registered against Lyngdoh in East Khasi Hills district alone.

He was brought from Nongpoh to Shillong to appear in the sessions court and while waiting for his turn at the DC’s office, he managed to escape from the washroom.

Three police personnel assigned to guard him were suspended following his dramatic escape.