Police firing victims’ kin demand arrest of culprits

ITANAGAR: The family members of the three persons killed during the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) agitation here last month have demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the firing.

Risso Kiagung, brother of Risso Tari who was killed in the firing, told a press conference here on Monday that the next of kin of the deceased have submitted a memorandum to Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra demanding the arrest of those involved in the firing and to hand them over to the affected families.

Their other demands include, declaration of the deceased as “martyrs”, erection of their statues, declaration of the spot where the body of Risso Tari was buried, as “Martyr ground” and declaring February 22 as a state holiday every year in honour of Tari.

They also demanded immediate suspension of Capital Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. (PTI)