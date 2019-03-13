Phulbari  MLA demands bridges, health centres, school repair

SHILONG: Phulbari MLA, SG Estamur Mominin has asked the State Government to construct two RCC bridges at Rondupara and Pushkurnipara Bholarbhita in his constituency.

Participating in the General Discussion on budget, Mominin lamented that till now, there was only one CHC at Phulbari in his constituency. He said though the construction of building of Chibinang Chandigre PHC was completed, it could not be made operational due to the delay in recruitment of staff.

He also urged upon the Government to establish health sub centers in places like Bikonggre, Bholarbita, Charbatapara, Haribhanga, Koylaghat and also in other places.

Lamenting that there was no water supply scheme in his area, he urged the government to sanction water supply schemes at Bholarbhita , Gambil Ading, and Koylaghat

Informing that many school buildings were damaged in the cyclone, the MLA underlined the need for urgent building grants to repair these schools. He also called for increase of ad hoc grant for government-aided schools.

Stating that many villages in his constituency were yet to be electrified, he asked Government to carry out a survey of such villages and electrify them under Saubhagya Scheme.