NPP will win from Tura with record margin: Conrad

SHILLONG: The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has remained unperturbed over the Congress party’s decision to field former chief minister, Mukul Sangma from its bastion in Tura in Lok Sabha polls as the party exudes confidence to win the seat with record margin.

Soon after the Mukul Sangma’s name was announced as the Congress candidate from Tura, state Chief Minister and NPP state president, Conrad Sangma said that the Congress could field anybody they like, but the NPP is well prepared for the elections and was of winning the elections from Tura by a record margin.

“We are working very hard and we are in touch with all the ground level workers at constituency,” the NPP chief said. He also said that the name of the NPP candidate from Tura will be formally announced on Thursday.

On the other hand, Congress leader, HM Shangpliang informed that Congress has decided to field sitting MP, Vincent Pala from the Shillong seat.

Shangpliang said that the MPCC had recommended four names to the AICC for Tura seat but the high command felt the need to request Dr Sangma to contest from Tura and he agreed.

He further informed that as far as Shillong Lok Sabha seat is concerned, it was unanimously decided that sitting MP, Vincent Pala would contest.

Shangpliang was of the opinion that with Dr Sangma a tall leader agreeing to contest from Tura, the party hoped that the seat would come back to the Congress after a long time.