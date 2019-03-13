New DCs for Shillong, Jowai

SHILLONG: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the state government has appointed new Deputy Commissioners in East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

As per the notification issued on Tuesday, Secretary of the Secretariat Administration Department (SAD) Abhishek Bhagotia has been appointed as the new DC of East Khasi Hills replacing Matsiewdor War Nongbri, who will take over as secretary, SAD.

War was appointed as DC only in December last and the sudden transfer is due to the upcoming polls, sources said.

The DCs are the returning officers for the Lok Sabha polls.

The criteria of Election Commission of India is that no officer who exceeded three years in home district can be posted as DC who is the returning officer like in the case of War.

Secretary of the education department, CP Gotmare has been appointed as the DC of West Jaintia Hills.

The present DC of West Jaintia Hills, Garod LSN Dykes has been transferred as the joint secretary of the education department.