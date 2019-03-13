Mukul Sangma Congress candidate from Tura Parliamentary seat

SHILLONG: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to nominate former Meghalaya Chief Minister, Dr Mukul Sangma to contest the next Lok Sabha election from Tura Parliamentary constituency in the state, according to party sources.

The former Chief Minister will be pitted against former Union Minister, Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP) who has been chosen by the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) as its common candidate from Tura.