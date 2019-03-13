Jolie, kids spotted at Dumbo premiere

Angelina Jolie and her

kids were seen at El

Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, California for the premiere of ‘Dumbo’.

According to E Online, the ‘Maleficent’ actress was looking like an angel in her white dress with only four of her six kids, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

The premiere was also attended by some of the many famous names of the industry like David Schwimmer, Abbi Jacobson, Neve Campbell, Christian Slater, Gina Gershon and Edward Norton.

Earlier the actress and her kids have been to a few premieres around the country like the premiere of ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ in February.

The actress will next be seen in the sequel to her blockbuster film ‘Maleficent’ named ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ which will be released on October 18 2019, instead of its earlier decided release date October 18, 2020.

During the filming of her movie, Jolie and the kids lived in London, England and have now returned to live where the father of her kids, Brad Pitt lives, in Los Angeles. (ANI)