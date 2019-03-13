Docs focus on pvt clinics, not public service

SHILLONG: Congress MLA Himalaya Shangpliang said on Tuesday specialist doctors in the state start private clinics ignoring their duties in government hospitals and health centres.

Shangpliang was raising a supplementary query on the vacant posts in community and primary health centres and government hospitals.

The legislator said specialist doctors are not available in their place of posting and are mostly found in their clinics.

He demanded stringent action against such doctors. To this, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said the matter will be taken up.

Hek said there is a shortfall of 129 specialist doctors in the state.

In a written reply, he mentioned the number of vacancies in hospitals in East Khasi Hills is 42, in West Khasi Hills 15, Ri Bhoi 3, East Jaintia Hills 8, West Jaintia Hills 1, East Garo Hills 7, West and South Garo Hills 12 each and South West Garo Hills 11.

The CHCs in East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills have six vacancies each.

Shangpliang asked how many NGOs are running the hospital to which Hek said no NGOs are running the hospital. When asked on the number of NGOs running PHCs and CHCs, the health minister said he does not have the figures ready.

Hek did not even have the number of doctors on deputation for post-graduation courses when a query was raised.

Congress MLA Miani D Shira asked about the strategy employed by the government to fill up the vacancies. To this, Hek said an MoU has been signed with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) providing training to doctors.

In reply to a supplementary query by Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, Hek said the PHFI is recognised by MCI.

When Miani asked about the short-term plan since the MoU signed with PHFI is a long-term strategy, Hek said for short-term course, the department has written to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.