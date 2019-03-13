Cop complaints of ‘murder attempt’ in incident of road mishap

SHILLONG: The Commanding Officer, 4th MLP Battalion, Sohpian, Spill Thamar, lodged a complaint that on March 10 around 3 pm, a vehicle overtook him and the driver was having an intention to murder him.

Thamar lodged a complaint that while he was proceeding from Sohpian towards Mairang (WKH) in his vehicle (ML-05S-1973), on reaching Kynshi village (WKH), one vehicle (ML-05P-6330) driven by Wallambok Pyngrope obstructed Thamar while he was attempting to overtake his vehicle and blocked the road.

Thamar alleged that Pyngrope got down from his vehicle with a wheel spanner with an ‘intention to murder’ him.

However, Pyngrope lodged a counter complaint accusing Thamar of driving in an inebriated state.

He said that on March 10 at around 3.30 pm, he and his parents were returning from Tura (WGH) in his vehicle and on reaching at Kynshi village, Thamar, driving in an inebriated condition was about to dash his vehicle against Pyngrope’s vehicle. As a result Pyngrope’s vehicle went off the road and fell in a drain.