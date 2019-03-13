Coordination meeting between DCs, SPs held in Tura ahead of polls

TURA: In view of the General Election to the Lok Sabha and Bye-Election to 48-Selsella (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency, a Coordination Meeting was organized by the West Garo Hills District Administration with the Deputy Commissioners of Goalpara, Haatsingimari and all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police of Garo Hills districts to discuss various issues pertaining to the smooth conduct of election in the 2-Tura (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.

During the meeting the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh stated that discussion was necessary since all the Districts of Garo Hills region including West, East, North and South West Garo Hills are dependent on Assam in times of Assembly and Parliamentary Elections for necessary support adding that similar support and coordination is required for the successful conduct in the ensuing election.

Moreover, various issues pertaining to Law and Order, requirement of vehicles, transit of polling parties via Assam, cross Border movement of militant activities if any, intensive exercise for detection of flow of fake counterfeit currency in the interstate border, close monitoring of activities of trouble mongers, and other matters, etc, were discussed during the meeting.

It may be mentioned that the 2-Tura (ST) Parliamentary Constituency comprises of 24 Assembly segments with a total population of 1105047 as per 2011 census and the total eligible voters are 709991 without including the newly enrolled voters.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills M T Sangma, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar, Commandant, BSF, Tura, Sanjay K Srivastava and Commandant 120 BN, CRPF B C Dalbehera were among others present at the meeting.