Congress, PPA join hands in Arunachal for LS polls

ITANAGAR: The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has decided to forge an alliance with regional party, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), and is working out options to rope in more parties, the Congress state unit said.

“The Congress would have a pre-poll alliance with PPA in the state. Our party is ready to work with like-minded parties,” state Congress President Takam Sanjoy said on Wednesday, adding talks are also on to ally with Janta Dal (Secular).

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Gegong Apang joined the JD(S) last month.

“We are ready to give up some seats to all like minded parties so that the BJP can be prevented for the greater interest of the state,” Sanjoy said.

Arunachal Pradesh will have the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously.

While there are 60 legislative assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, there are two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which was ousted from power in Mizoram, is also planning to contest the Lok Sabha polls along with the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

The Congress will field the candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram and ZPM will provide support. IANS