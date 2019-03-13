Chennaiyin face Colombo in AFC cup

Ahmedabad: Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC are all set for the second leg of their 2019 AFC Cup qualifying playoff tie against Sri Lanka’s Colombo FC at The Arena Stadium on Wednesday.

The first leg in Colombo finished 0-0 a week ago, in what was also Chennaiyin’s AFC Cup debut. Several Chennaiyin FC supporters will be making the journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad to show their support, after it was deemed not politically conducive to host a team from Sri Lanka in Tamil Nadu. The club will be looking after the fans’ train journey from Chennai and accommodation in Ahmedabad. A few more supporters are also scheduled to fly into Ahmedabad ahead of the big match. Head coach John Gregory paid tribute to the unconditional support of the fans in what has been a disappointing season so far, with CFC finishing the 2018-19 ISL season bottom of the table. “We are going to have our fans come all the way from Chennai for the big match against Colombo. And we will do our best to ensure we give them a memorable performance to take back home. It won’t be easy against a confident Colombo side, but we will be up for the occasion,” said Gregory. Versatile Australian Chris Herd, who missed the first leg leg through illness, is expected back in the starting XI for the crucial second leg. (PTI)