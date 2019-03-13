Broomsticks, tezpata, wild pepper to get non-forest produce status

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said broomsticks, tezpata (bay leaves) and wild pepper would be treated as non-forest produce and not as forest produce.

This was in reply to a supplementary query raised by Congress MLA HM Shangpliang with the chief minister coming to the rescue of the Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh.

Earlier, Shangpliang had sought a query on considering broomsticks, tezpata and wild pepper as agricultural products instead of forest products to which Lyngdoh said, “Sir, since these crops fall under the forest produce, the proposal is under examination.” Lyngdoh added that they would be considered as agricultural products within 2-3 months time.

Shangpliang expressed gladness that the reply of the Agriculture was on positive note as broomstick, tezpata and wild black pepper would be considered agricultural products within 2-3 months time. However, the chief minister corrected the answer and said the three products would be treated as non-forest products instead of forest products.

He added that the matter requires amendment in the Meghalaya Forest Regulation (Application and Amendment) Act, 1973.

He said the amendment in the act would be put forward during a meeting with concerned government departments like Agriculture, Forest and District Council Affairs. With the amendment of the Act, they would become non-forest products. To a supplementary question, the chief minister made it clear that when these products are in non forest area, the District Council collects royalty and if they are under forest, the forest department collects royalty.

Shangpliang said these products are not to be taxed since they get taxed at forest check gates.