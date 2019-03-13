Assembly Snippets

IB at Tikrikilla

The Minister in charge of Public Works (Buildings), Comingone Ymbon said the government has plan to construct a new Inspection Bungalow (IB) in Tikrikilla in the future in reply to a question by Congress MLA Jimmy D Sangma.

Khanapara PIC

Home Minister, James Sangma said there is no plan to upgrade Khanapara Police Inspection Center (PIC) (Bhoirymbong) to a Police Outpost.

Raising a supplementary query during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, Congress MLA George Lyngdoh urged the minister to depute 1 SI and 4 constables in the PIC and to construct staff quarters so that activities along the Shillong bye-pass can be check.

Sangma said the matter is presently examined and it will be worked out.

Vet centres to be upgraded

The minister in charge of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Prestone Tynsong said the government is serious about the upgradation of many veterinary centres to dispensary with the government having launched the Milk Mission and Piggery Mission. He added that the government will upgrade whenever required.

He was replying during question hour to queries pose by UDP MLA Nujorki Sungoh. Replying to his query, Tynsong said the government has plans to upgrade Sahsniang Ki Veterinary Centre (KVC) into a dispensary.

When Sungoh asked about the timeline, Tynsong said the department will conduct the survey and will submit the proposal and process the sanction of upgradation of KVC.

Polo Market

The Minister in charge Urban Affairs, Hamletson Dohling said the construction of Polo Market is likely to be completed by June 2019. Asked, he said there are 297 shops in the complex. On the other hand, Congress MLA PT Sawkmie said preference should be given to vendors with regard to allocation of shops.

He wanted to know what would be the stand of the government regarding the vendors who were already occupying the space prior to the construction of the market complex. (Contd on P-7)