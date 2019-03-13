AIFF begins probe into I-League decider

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Tuesday launched an inquiry into the final-day I-League championship decider between Chennai City and Minerva, swinging into action after an expression of suspicion by the match commissioner.

Leaders Chennai City’s shocking loss to Churchill Brothers had handed East Bengal a shot at the title going into their last round matches. On the final day of the 2018-19 league, a draw or a defeat for the Chennai City against Minerva Punjab and a victory for East Bengal would have crowned the Kolkata heavyweights champions. While East Bengal did manage to win, Minerva Punjab lost 3-1 after taking the lead, immediately prompting the red & gold outfit’s skipper Lalrindika Ralte to question the Minerva Punjab’s decision to substitute their foreign recruits at what was a crucial juncture of the game. “The AIFF is looking into the matter and the federation’s integrity officer has already got down to work. Though, in the match commissioner’s report to the federation, nothing suspicious was mentioned,” an AIFF official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. He added, “Ranjit Bajaj, Team Manager throughout the game was very quite which is very opposite to his nature throughout the Championship.” Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj though rubbished the claims, saying they played the game in the right spirit and with an intention to win. (PTI)