4 BJP aspirants for Tura seat, 3 for Selsella by-poll

TURA: The BJP, an alliance partner of the MDA government, which has decided to go solo in the upcoming elections and bye-election to the Lok Sabha and Selsella Legislative Assembly seat respectively, has received as many as seven applications from aspiring candidates.

Four BJP members who unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections have thrown their hat in the ring for the party ticket for Tura Lok Sabha seat, while another three candidates have applied for the Selsella by-poll which will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

The former BJP candidates, who contested the state polls last year and are now aspirants for the party ticket for Lok Sabha, are Rikman G Momin from Rongjeng constituency in East Garo Hills, Thomas N Marak from Songsak constituency, Digros D Shira from Mendipathar seat in North Garo Hills and K C Boro of Tikrikilla.

For the Selsella by-election, former party candidate Promod Koch, Adorsho Sangma and sitting BJP member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) representing Zikzak constituency Bhupendra Hajong are the aspirants.

Although the BJP had gone on an extensive campaign for the 2018 state elections, it still drew a blank in the Garo Hills.