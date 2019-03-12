Strong Bangladesh in India’s interest: Kovind

NEW DELHI: A “strong, prosperous and progressive Bangladesh is in India’s fundamental national interest”, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday.

Kovind made the remarks when a delegation of young MPs and political leaders from Bangladesh called on him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President said he was delighted to meet the next generation of politicians from Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh were tied together by shared history, culture and familial ties, he said.

The two countries were confronted with common challenges, the President said.

“Our shared aspirations should lead us to find the best ways to jointly harnessing our resources and capacities.” IANS