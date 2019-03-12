Slow progress of work on NH-62 irks ADE

TURA: Gasuapara Regional Unit of the Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) in South Garo Hills has expressed unhappiness over the slow progress of work on NH-62, which began sometime last year.

According to the Association, work on the said highway was scheduled to be completed by March 31 but due to the slow progress of work, the same is likely to be delayed past its deadline. The association blamed both the contractor in charge of the work and the department concerned and claimed that the delay was in lieu of absence of pressure from any quarters.

“We have been monitoring the progress of the work since November last year. The contractor is not under any pressure from the concerned department or any other agencies and hence, the negligence resulting in delay,” the association claimed.

According to the association the long delay in the completion of the road has resulted in inconveniences to locals and outsiders alike especially during times of medical emergencies. The incomplete road has also pose problems for school and college students, businessmen and employees from outside the district who traverse to their work places in Baghmara on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the association while pointing out that the completion of the road would provide much needed relief to commuters warned that it would resort to its own course of action if the work was not completed within the stipulated time.