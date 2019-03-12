Shillong police assure to arrest fugitive Phantom

SHILLONG: Shillong Police have assured that the one of the most notorious criminals in the state, David lyngdoh alias Phantom, will be arrested soon.

Lyngdoh, escaped from police custody while he was being kept in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills last week for production before the session court in Shillong

With this instance, he has managed to give police a slip for the third time.

SP (City) Steve Rynjah on Tuesday said, “ I guarantee that we will get him.”, adding that police have got some information about Phantom after he managed to escape.

It may be mentioned that there are a total of 39 cases registered against Phantom in East Khasi Hills alone.

Phantom last week managed to escape after he was brought from Nongpoh to Shillong to appear before the session court and while being kept in police custody at DC office, he managed to escape giving the district police a tough time to track his whereabouts.

It may be mentioned that three police personnel who were responsible for keeping a tab on him have been suspended following his dramatic escape.

Phantom, who used to identify himself by the alias name like Raja and Albert Malngiang was first arrested in 2010 but was released on bail. His second arrest was on July 12, 2011. He was given bail after few months. He has been arrested several times for various crimes particularly burglary.

It may be noted that in 2015, Phantom has been booked under Section 3(1) of Meghalaya Preventive Detention Act (MPDA) for his involvement in several criminal cases of theft in Shillong City