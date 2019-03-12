Probe into MTET question paper leak on : Minister

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said the investigation into the leakage of question paper of Meghalaya Teachers’ Eligibility Test was going on.

He informed this during the question hour at the Budget session of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In the circulated reply, Rymbui said the question papers were brought from printing press under security cover and kept in safe custody till despatch to different centers at the Strong Room of Directorate of Education Research & Training.

Replying to supplementary query by Congress MLA Azad Zaman, Rymbui said the Fact Finding Committee had been constituted which is headed by Commissioner and Secretary. The committee has been given 12 days time to complete the investigation.

The minister said the report had not been received yet and the government would take necessary action after the report was submitted.

Rymbui said the government had filed an FIR on January 31, 2019 and the enquiry Committee was to find the leakage, source and fix responsibility, how to go about MTET and how to improve the examination.

On the other hand, Zaman said the exam was supposed to start at 9 am but started at 9:45 am and expressed concern about the absence of CCTV surveillance.

Rymbui said enquiry would take care of such matters and especially on improving the system. He said the report would be studied to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Zaman raised the issue of harassment of students, to this Rymbui said the law would take its course and the education department couldn’t tamper with evidence. He said it is not under the authority of the education department.

Meanwhile Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator, Saleng Sangma called for dissolving the examination.

To this demand, Rymbui said he couldn’t give the assurance of dissolving it as not all centers were affected and that only paper 1 was leak.

Saleng reiterated his demand but Rymbui said “I stand by my statement. We have to wait for the enquiry report.”

Shangpliang asked about the plan of the government since the government has to have a plan B.

Rymbui said, “Anything can happen, let us wait for the report.”

The Minister replied that the faculties from Directorate of Education Research & Training, District Institute of Education & Training, College lecturers & school teachers were the question paper settlers.

The question papers were printed at Neicom Impression, East By Lane 18, RGB Road, Guwahati – 781005, Assam.

Further in the circulated reply, he said the department was waiting for the enquiry officers’ report before taking any decision, when a question was posed on whether the government has any plan to re-conduct the MTET examination.