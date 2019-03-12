Police seize over 100 batteries stolen from mobile phone towers

SHILLONG: Stealing of batteries from mobile phone towers is a common form of crime reported frequently from the rural areas of the state and police have got a major breakthrough when it seized a truck loaded with stolen batteries besides arresting three people.

SP (City) Steve Rynjah informed that police swung into action after a private mobile company lodged a complaint that a large number of batteries were stolen from their installation in Wahlyngkhat in Pynursla.

Police later formed a special operation team and cops received information about the trucks in which the batteries were being transported and police accordingly laid a trap and arrested three people who are R Ali, S Ali and M Marak

Police have received that some people in Ri Bhoi are involved in the racket and more than 100 batteries were seized

One battery costs Rs 6000 and the people who have been arrested, their work is basically to drop the batteries to one location in Ri Bhoi district bordering Assam.