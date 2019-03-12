Meghalaya Cabinet to have sittings at district headquarters

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government is planning to have Cabinet meetings at different district headquarters on a rotation basis.

Currently, Cabinet meetings are held only in the Main Secretariat located in Shillong.

Delivering the budget speech for 2019-2020 at the state Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “All these steps are aimed at making the administration more responsive and effective.”

According to Sangma, improving governance is a cross cutting reform that will contribute to gains across the government system.

The CM along with his Cabinet Ministers have started systematic monthly reviews of the functioning of different government departments and the Deputy Commissioners to infuse the necessary seriousness into the whole government machinery, he informed.

Further, the CM said that the government was also institutionalising the practice of having quarterly Deputy Commissioners Conferences which act as platforms for exchange of ideas and promote learning between the districts.

“Directions have also been issued to the Deputy Commissioners to do systematic reviews of all departments at least once every two months and to undertake field visits and inspections,” Sangma said.