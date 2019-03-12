Localities come together in ‘clean’ initiative  

TURA: A joint cleaning drive was recently conducted by the vigilance committees of three localities- Alotgre, Danak Kongbe and Niram A’ding in and around Old stadium and Youth Hostel areas at Allotgre with the active participation of school students and residents.

The three localities are the main localities surrounding the Youth Hostel and the old stadium making them responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the area where recently, a lot of concern was raised from different quarters for littering the surroundings.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, who was the Guest participant on the day said that the people of the town relied on them to make this happen and urged them to organized neighborhood cleaning drives on a regular basis. He urged the people to stop the burning of plastics and to convince the community to do the same at the same time, encouraging them to plant more trees and organize collective tree plantation in an effort to protect and preserve the environment. The Deputy Commissioner also stressed on starting a recycling drive adding that there are endless possibilities to make the world greener and better.

The Nokma of Alotgre Village also stressed on the need to preserve the surrounding area from littering and requested the District Administration to provide police patrolling to the area especially during evening and late night hours in order to curb anti-socials from loitering in and around the area. The conduct of awareness programmes to motivate the people about the value of cleanliness was also stressed and a request made to the district administration to provide funds for the same in future.