Four die as coal-laden truck capsizes in EJH

JOWAI: Four persons died after a coal-laden truck capsized at 3 Kilo (Le-Kilo) in Sutnga area under Khliehriat police station of East Jaintia Hills district on Monday.

“The truck was loaded with about 10 tonnes of coal and was on its way to another coal depot to load more for transportation either to cement plants or outside the state”, an eye witness said.

Sources claimed, police and magistrates, including the deputy commissioner, rushed to the spot and chased away all present at the site of the mishap.

“We were not allowed to take pictures and even the names of the victims are not known… we only hope the OC Khliehriat would know”, a senior police official said.

“It is not known whether those who died were locals or outsiders, but one thing is sure that they are coal parties (those who load/unload coal)”, the police official added.

The sources, however, “strongly” suspect they were locals. According to them, family members of the deceased have also been told not to talk about it to anyone.

When contacted, the SP, V Singh, said that the OC received information at around 3.48 pm that there was an accident at 3 Kilo in Sutnga area.

“Today (Monday) at around 3.48 pm, information was given to OC Khliehriat PS that one truck has capsized near 3 kilo on Lad Sutnga – Sutnga road and some persons have died. On receipt of information, a team from Khliehriat PS rushed to the spot but no dead body could be found. It appears prima facie that the truck driver lost control because of high speed. Investigation is on”, the SP said.

Sources also informed that illegal transportation of coal from the area continue as in the days before the NGT ban or Supreme Court order.

“This is a case that district top officials don’t want to reveal and are trying to conceal everything while trying to avoid contempt of court as they have failed to implement the Supreme Court order on transportation and also the NGT ban on coal mining”, a police official from the district said.