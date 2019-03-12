Four arrested for Pynursla petrol pump loot

SHILLONG: Police have arrested four persons in connection with the robbery of a petrol pump in Pomshutia near Pynursla on January 18 this year in which miscreants had robbed Rs 2.30 lakh.

SP (City) Steve Rynjah on Tuesday said that the miscreants after committing the crime fled towards Dawki and there was a similar robbery in a petrol pump in Byrnihat in Ri Bhoi district

The police first apprehended Frankupar Nongsiej and police recovered a country made revolver and on his leading, three more people were arrested who have been identified as Kularshai Lyngdoh, Klaster Marngar and Warbor Nongsiej

After being arrested, the gang admitted that they had robbed another petrol pump in Byrnihat and they were planning to rob one more petrol pump in West Khasi Hills.

Informing that the gang have spent the money which they had robbed, Rynjah further informed that the miscreants were planning to use the name of some organisations to intimate people.The arrests were made last week.