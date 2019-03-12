DCs’ notice on licensed arms deposit

TURA: With the announcement of General Elections 2019 to the Lok Sabha on April 11 this year, the District Election Officer, West Garo Hills has directed all the licensed holders of arms in the district to deposit their licensed arms at the nearest police stations, outpost and beat houses with immediate effect in order to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful conduct of the General Elections.

However, any individual who desires to appeal against this order may submit his/her written justification for retaining his/her licensed arms to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills during office hours, the notification added.

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming elections, East Garo Hills District Magistrate, Swapnil Tembe in a separate order has promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC in the district prohibiting illegal collection of money, donations, contributions or subscription in any manner from shop-keepers, market places, plying vehicles, etc. by any individuals, groups, persons, organizations, associations and unions in the district.

The circular was issued following reports that some individuals, association, unions, groups, etc. have resorted to induced or forceful collection of money, donations, fees, etc. under various pretext from the individuals, shop-keepers, teer counters, markets, etc. in the district.