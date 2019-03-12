CM assures to make challans tamper proof

SHILLONG: The state government on Monday said it would take steps to curb illegal sale of challans for transportation of coal and other minerals.

Replying to a call attention motion moved by Congress MLA PT Sawkmie on a news item published in The Shillong Times under the caption, “Illegal sale of challans thrives without scrutiny,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that security features would be incorporated in the challans to stop their misuse.

He informed that features such as QR codes, bar codes and others would be incorporated in the challans.

Stating that the move would reduce duplicity and fake challans, the chief minister further informed the government had instituted an inquiry into alleged illegal sale of challans, but preliminary report suggests there neither was any such complaint nor any FIR filed in this regard.

Assuring that the government would take strong action against illegal sale of challans, the chief minister added it has sought a full report on the matter.

Sangma also informed the House that over a period of five years from 2014, at least 1,173 cases of illegal transportation of minerals in the state have been registered.

Giving out the break-up, he said that 203, 541, 117, 279 and 163 cases were registered in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Earlier, the chief minister said that the government is seriously working on technological aspects of automation so as to reduce illegal sale of challans, adding three departments — Mines and Minerals, Forest, and Transport — are being sensitised so that the new technology can work seamlessly.

Earlier, Sawkmie said that challans are being sold in the market like newspapers which is bringing a bad name to the state.