City vehicle lifters found to carry arms

SHILLONG: There is a trend among the vehicle lifters in the city to carry even arms now-a- days and police have urged people to be careful while confronting them.

The statement came from SP (city) Steve Rynjah after two people were apprehended by people recently by Jhalupara Police

Rynjah said that on February 10, the locals of Upper Lummawbah noticed two people moving in suspicious manner and one of the miscreants even jumped from a 30 feet wall, adding a country made revolver was recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Albert Kurbah and Barabar Namsaw and the weapon of Namsaw ready to fire upon the people

Stating that they were vehicle lifters, Rynjah added that people who are involved in stealing are now also carrying arms which is a dangerous trend and people have to be careful while they are confronting them.

Police also recovered a stolen pulsar 150 cc bike from their possession