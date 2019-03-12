Chinese Foreign Ministry denies opening Twitter account

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday denied opening an official account on Twitter account which remained inaccessible in China though a large part of its official media uses it to highlight their news content.

“It looks real?. You are being fooled by this,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here when asked about a Twitter account claiming to be that of Chinese Foreign Ministry. “It is further proof that on cybersecurity we must have a discerning eye. We must adopt a cooperative approach and deal with the risks and challenges by global cooperation,” Lu said.

He however skirted a question whether his ministry has complained to the microbogging platform Twitter about the account being operated in its name. (PTI)